DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.56 million and $10,262.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00881793 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001926 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

