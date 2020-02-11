DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Hits $91.20 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $45.60 or 0.00444101 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx and Bancor Network. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $91.20 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Radar Relay, AirSwap, OKEx, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi, Bancor Network, HitBTC, BigONE and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

