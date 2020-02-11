Dinero Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,201.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.