Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Short Interest Update

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at $7,073,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 631.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 366,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 297,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of DPLO stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.