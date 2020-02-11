Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Discovery Communications worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 745.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,144. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.