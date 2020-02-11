DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 81.6% in January

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday.

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 20,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. DLH has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.93.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DLH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

