Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Docusign worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 719.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

