DogeCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $22,402.00 and $42.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026705 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00339707 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000561 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

