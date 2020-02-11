Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DOGZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

