Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Update

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,500 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $24,060,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $71.37. 446,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

