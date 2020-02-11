Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 863.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,678 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

