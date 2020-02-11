Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Dollar General worth $82,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.14. 79,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,590. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

