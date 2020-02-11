Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Dominion Energy worth $135,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

