Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Cfra

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cfra from $88.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

