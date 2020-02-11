Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.38. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

