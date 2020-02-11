Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of D stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

