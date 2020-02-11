Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings per share of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.54.

DPZ stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.75. 752,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,725. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

