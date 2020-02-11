Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.54.

DPZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,870. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.08.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

