DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $226,599.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $226,599.00 and approximately $5,634.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00749746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007060 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.