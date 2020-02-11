Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 947,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $686.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

