Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.29 EPS.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 1,233,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

