Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DVD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 4,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

