Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0672 on Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $23.43 million and $40,651.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

