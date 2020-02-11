Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Increased to GBX 325 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRX. Barclays raised shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.78 ($4.79).

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRX stock opened at GBX 290.20 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.19.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.