DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8,065.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,008,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,339.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 496,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

