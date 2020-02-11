DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $409.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $340,394.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006071 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

