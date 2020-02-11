Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

