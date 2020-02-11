DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 120,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,619. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.