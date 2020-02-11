Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.26. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 15.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

