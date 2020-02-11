Dynamic Price Tops $0.0752 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 123.1% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $10,339.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,206.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.02314149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04518538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00749746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00880899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00116857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010094 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00709721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,887,695 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

