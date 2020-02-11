Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 475,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 354,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.