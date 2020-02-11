East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.79 Million

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report sales of $407.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.50 million to $414.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $404.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

