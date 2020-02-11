East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of East West Bancorp worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. 22,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

