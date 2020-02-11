Eastern Bank Sells 17,675 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.