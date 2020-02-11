easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Citigroup

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.31)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Main First Bank increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.76. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Also, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased 993 shares of company stock worth $1,512,128 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

