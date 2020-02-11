Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Eaton worth $106,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4,241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 137,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $103.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

