Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ECT remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,125. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 75.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eca Marcellus Trust I stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Eca Marcellus Trust I as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

