Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Echostar Co. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

