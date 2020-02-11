Ecolab (ECL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ECL opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

