Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Ecolab worth $102,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $204.62. 900,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

