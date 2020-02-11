Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Ecolab worth $145,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $63,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 145.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

