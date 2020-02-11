EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $357,307.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, LocalTrade, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

