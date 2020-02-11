Eden 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Eden has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.03560580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00251132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00135367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

