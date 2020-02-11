Edge Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, KuCoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $10,228.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edge has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,003,115 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.