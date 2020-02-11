Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edison Nation stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Edison Nation has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Get Edison Nation alerts:

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.