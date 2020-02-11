EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

