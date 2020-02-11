Egretia (EGT) Tops One Day Volume of $9.98 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinEx. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $9.98 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.03606776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00249727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00137347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

