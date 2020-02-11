Eiry Roberts Sells 1,623 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. 380,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,528. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 324.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

