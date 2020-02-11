Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $790.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $787.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $794.00 million. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $799.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. UBS Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

