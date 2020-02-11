Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 721.89 ($9.50).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 701 ($9.22) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 644.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

